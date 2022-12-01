COX (Oligee), Ruth Lavone



Age 101, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. She was the 9th of 12 children born to the late Stanley Mitchell and Faye Etta (Morehead) Oligee in Middletown, Ohio, on June 12, 1921. Ruth was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, Eston Cox, her infant daughter, Shelby Jean Cox and her 11 Oligee siblings.



Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Esther Carpenter-Brady and Marilyn Agee; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was a much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, who was the example of a Christian her entire life.



The family wishes to express their appreciation to the Staff and Chaplain Tom at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties for the love, kindness and care shown to Ruth and her family.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home-Franklin Chapel, 1357 East Second Street with Pastor Terry Ball officiating. Interment will follow in Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.



If desired, contributions in memory of Ruth may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties.



