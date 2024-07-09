Cox, Paul Edward



Paul led an eventful and wonderful life. He was born March 7, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio. He passed away in Raleigh, NC on June 24th, 2024 after a lengthy battle with cancer. His younger years were spent in Miamisburg, Ohio. Although he graduated from West Carrollton High School, he always considered Miamisburg home.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Charlotte Cox and his loving dogs, Doc, Wyatt, Johnny Ringo and Kate the cat. He is survived by his loving wife, Lien, daughter: Amy (Harry) Ingalls, son: Matt (Sara) Cox, daughter: Delila (Michael) Cameron. His grandchildren: Olivia & Sophia Ingalls, Emmett & Ireland Cox, William, Benjamin, Graham & James Cameron. Sisters, Barbara Freier, Pam (Mike) Bartley, Abby (Phil) Cox, Brother, Jon Cox and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Springboro First United Methodist Church in Springboro, Oh on July 20th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the make a Wish Foundation in honor of Paul.



