COX, Mary Louise Age 86, of Hamilton, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Bradford Place. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 19, 1934, the daughter of Frank J. and Clara Ann (Dornberger) Hessler and was 1952 graduate of Notre Dame High School. She married William M. Cox on November 2, 1959, in St. Ann Church and he preceded her in death in 1993. Mrs. Cox had worked as a secretary at St. Ann School and Badin High School offices. She was a member of St. Ann Church, the Altar Rosary Society and the Notre Dame Alumni. After retirement, she volunteered at St. Ann School tutoring children. Mary Lou enjoyed watching her sons, as well as her grandchildren, play sports. She had a great love of music and played the piano. She especially liked playing music for the residents of Schroder Manor and was accompanied by Dolores Motzer, Ruth Ann Beckman, Redina, and Jennie White. Survivors include three sons, William M. (Margo) Cox Jr., Lawrence J. (Jackie) Cox, and Thomas A. (Lisa) Cox; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. Besides her husband William, she was also preceded in death by two sons, John Patrick Cox in 1973, Daniel Cox in 2019; five brothers, Harold, Robert "Sug", Larry, Ralph, and Frank Hessler; two sisters, Ruth Ann Beckman and Dolores Motzer. Prayers will be offered at 10:30 am Wednesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am Wednesday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Visitation will be 9:30 am-10:30 am Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to St. Ann School Roots and Wings Program or Dan Cox Legacy Fund at dancoxlegacyfund.com. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



