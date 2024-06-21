Cox, Jack W.



Jack W. Cox aged 87 of Dayton, Ohio passed peacefully on June 15th, 2024. Jack was born in Dayton, Ohio to Claude and Venora Cox. Jack attended Dayton Public School  Fairview High School Class of 1955, Manchester College in Indiana, and Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH for his master's degree. Jack went on to teach for Dayton Public Schools, worked summers at Willow Swim Club in Vandalia, and upon retiring worked for the Community Blood Center for 25 years. Jack was a sports enthusiast who played collegiate football and baseball at Manchester College. Jack carried on his passion for sports through coaching football, wrestling, cross country, and golf in multiple school districts in the Greater Dayton area.



Jack was a member of the Ohio River Road Runners, Dayton Canoe Club, Northmont Optimist, and Saturday Morning Breakfast Group. Jack attended Phillipsburg Community Church and was a member of the following churches: Troy First United Methodist, Salem Church, and Good Shepard United Methodist. He volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, driver for Partners in Hope, and for the Community Blood Center. Jack's family was his greatest joy; he involved his family in many of his hobbies including boating, golfing, fishing, car racing, and family vacations.



Jack is survived by his daughter Joan (John) Lucas of Troy, Becky (Steve) Underwood of Brookville, and John (Misty) Cox of Tipp City. Grandchildren Jacqueline (Andrew) Snipes of Troy, Justin (Laura) Lucas of Troy, Josh (Kristen) Cox of Vandalia, Lee (Stephanie) Underwood of Vandalia, Joel (Elly) Cox of Vandalia, Addison Cox, and eight great-grandchildren. As well as his brother Ted (Marcella) Cox and sister Sue Dice. Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Nancy Lou Cox. Parents Claude and Venora Cox, and sister Peggy Van Hook.



A Celebration of Life for Jack will be held on Sunday, July 14th, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Phillipsburg Community Church, 41 South State St, Phillipsburg, OH.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice of Miami County or Phillipsburg Community Church.



