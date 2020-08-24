X

Cox, Corey Tiger

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

In Loving Memory On Your 8th Birthday Corey Tiger Cox 8/24/2012 to 11/13/2012 Love and miss you always Mommy, big sister (Kylie), little brother Easton, all your grandmas, grandpas, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and dear friends. Hugs and kisses, Mamaw

