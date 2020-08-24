In Loving Memory On Your 8th Birthday Corey Tiger Cox 8/24/2012 to 11/13/2012 Love and miss you always Mommy, big sister (Kylie), little brother Easton, all your grandmas, grandpas, great grandparents, aunts, uncles, and dear friends. Hugs and kisses, Mamaw
Cox, Corey Tiger
