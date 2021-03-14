COX, Catherine A.



88 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born August 15, 1932, in Hamilton, Ohio. Family will receive friends Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. Contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to Hospice of Dayton or to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. To leave a memory of



Catherine visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

