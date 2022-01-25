Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

COX, Barbara

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COX, Barbara Jean

Heaven welcomed Barbara Jean Cox (nee Barnett) of Vandalia, who passed peacefully on January 22, 2022. Barbara celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends in

October. She was a devoted and loving mother to three

children Glen Cox (Jan), Glendia Copp (Doug), and Greg Cox; grandmother to Kim Koterba (Dan), Allie Fischer (Ross), David Copp (Sarah),

Shelly Frank (Ryan), and Adam Cox (Gina); and great-grandmother to Lily, Danny, Gus, Elly, Daisy, Sam, Titus, Kate, Will, Luke, Anderson, Rocco, and Luca. She leaves behind a loving, devoted companion of nine years, Don Stockslager. Visitation will be at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377, on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 12:30-2 p.m. with funeral services following immediately at 2 p.m. with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Vandalia Senior Center, 21 Tionda Drive S., Vandalia, Ohio 45377.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BOYER, Arlene
2
DEATON, Paul
3
MYERS, Nadine
4
Rotunno, Paul
5
KEPHART, Melody
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top