COUZENS, Brenda



Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Wednesday, August 3, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens. Live streamed service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/StreamAll-



Services-102620271622310/.

