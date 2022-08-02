journal-news logo
X

COUZENS, Brenda

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COUZENS, Brenda

Age 63, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Wednesday, August 3, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens. Live streamed service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/StreamAll-

Services-102620271622310/.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
SHAFOR, Thomas
3
POWELL, Shirley
4
Jone, Lisa
5
SIMPSON, Christopher
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top