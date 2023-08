Couture, Brock



Avid outdoorsman, fisherman and logger Brock Couture of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 18th, 2023, at the age of 57. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 20 from 2-6pm at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 125 E Central Avenue, Springboro, Ohio.



