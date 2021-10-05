COUSER, Mark

COUSERS, Mark Z.



Age 86, of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. Mark was born September 28, 1935, to the late William and Mary (Zimmerman) Couser. Also preceding him in death was his wife Helen Louis Couser Sept. 24, 2021. Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from NCR. Mark was an avid wood worker, played the hand saw with a bow, loved to play the key board/organ and was quite accomplished with a sewing machine. All-in-all Mark was a multi talented individual with the gift of gab! Surviving is one brother, Dave Couser, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday October 6, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Ned Denlinger officiating. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458 in Mark's and Helen's memory for the excellent care they both received. Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

