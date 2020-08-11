COUSER, Helen I. Age 98, of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15th. Family will receive friends from 12PM until time of memorial service at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vitas Hospice or your favorite Animal Rescue. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com.

