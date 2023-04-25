Coughlin, Cheryl

Coughlin (Straley), Cheryl Ann



Cheryl Ann Coughlin, age 67, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on February 15, 1956, to the late Varil Maurice Straley and Audrey Ann (Blakeman) Fugate in Dayton, Ohio. She will be deeply missed by her family and remembered for how loving and caring she always was. Cheryl loved animals, especially her dog Drake and dolphins. She also enjoyed music, playing cards, and cooking. More than anything, Cheryl loved spending time with her grandchildren and children. Cheryl is survived by her children: Scott (Rita) Anspach of Clayton, Christopher (Alge) Morrow of Huber Heights, & Elizabeth (Harry) Tullis of Centerville, sisters: Sheila Lay of Huber Heights, Rebecca Thomas of Huber Heights, brother: Douglas (Kathy) Straley of Kansas, half-sister: Elaine Katherine of Mansfield, 9 grandchildren, along with numerous other family members and friends who she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her loving husband: John Coughlin, brother-in-law: John Lay, and nephew: Seth Straley. A Service will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). A Visitation will take place from 4:30 PM until the time of service. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

