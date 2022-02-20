COUCH, Ronald E.



Ronald E. Couch, age 85, of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 31, 1936, to Elmer and



Gladys (McPherson) Couch.



Ronald graduated from Hamilton High School in 1954 where he was an All-Ohio football player and was elected captain of the North South All-Star game. Ronald attended the University of Cincinnati on a football athletic scholarship where he was co-captain for his beloved Bearcats. His senior year he was voted to All-Missouri Valley Conference as an



offensive lineman. Robert received his undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati and his master's degrees from Xavier University. Additionally he was inducted into the Hamilton City Schools and the Butler County Athletic Halls of Fame. Ronald worked as a Hamilton City Police Officer before transitioning careers to an educator, teacher, coach, counselor, and administrator for Middletown and Hamilton City Schools. Upon retirement in 1990, he provided transportation for an assisted living center until his final retirement at the age of 82. Ronald was devoted to his children and grandchildren, never missing an event in which they participated.



Ronald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carol (Clifton) Couch, whom he married on January 24, 1959; three sons,



Curtis (Olivia Dorsey) Couch of Bay Village, Ohio, Brett (Judy Robertson) Couch of Hamilton, Ohio, and Scott Couch of



Hamilton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kristen Couch, Lauren (Matthew) Kugel, and Bryce Couch; and numerous other



relatives and friends. Ronald was preceded in death by his



parents, Elmer and Gladys Couch; and one brother, Robert Douglas Couch.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to a



charity of your choice. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com