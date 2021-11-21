COTTRELL,



Belinda Mari Louise



Born January 18, 1986, in Dayton, Ohio, to Michael



Cottrell and Belinda Turner,



departed this life suddenly



Friday, November 12, 2021.



Belinda graduated from Wayne High School in 2005. She was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents; nephew, Christopher Bowman. She is survived by her children, Christopher Isaiah and Ava Mari Jae Cottrell; parents, Belinda and Michael; sisters, Ebony Ferrell, January (Fred) Fritz;



nephews, Donald and Derrick; nieces, Katrina and YazLynne; a host of special family and friends. Walk-through visitation



9-11 am Tuesday, November 23 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. (Mask Required). Livestream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment West Memory



Gardens.

