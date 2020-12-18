X

COTTON, Brenda

COTTON, Brenda E.

69 of Springfield, passed away December 16, 2020, in Wooded Glen Health Campus. She was born in Washington, DC, on

August 10, 1951, the daughter of Robert H. and Rose E. McCoy. Brenda was a 1969 graduate of Tecumseh High School. She retired from Mercy Medical Center as a secretary with 25 years of service.

Brenda was preceded in death by her mother Rose; husband Robert Cotton and brother

Robert Clark McCoy. Survivors include her father Robert; daughter Jenny Moore; grandsons Andy and Jacob. The

family wishes to thank the staff of Wooded Glen for their exceptional care and support. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at


