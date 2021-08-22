COTTERMAN, Dale E.



Age 96, of Dayton, passed away at Grandview Medical Center on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edna Cotterman; loving wife of 52 years, Anna Cotterman; daughter, Vicky (Cotterman) Leibold; brothers, Henry and John Cotterman and sisters, Martha Ellen Henry and Nancy Zukowitz. He is survived by his son, Robert (Linda) Cotterman; sister, Mary Buettner; grandchildren, Mike Leibold and Jenny (Brian) Tucker and great-grandchildren, Erika and Joe Tucker. Dale was an HVAC repair serviceman for over 30 years. He was also a member of The U.S. Navy during WWII and served on The U.S.S. Vicksburg. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home – Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral service will take place at 10 am on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. John



Lutheran Church, 2139 Enterprise Rd., West Alexandria, OH 45381 with burial to immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

