COTRELL, Patricia

COTRELL (née Reed), Patricia On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Patricia Cotrell (née Reed), loving wife and mother of three, passed away peacefully at the age of 71 surrounded by her loved ones. A native of Urbana, OH, Patti was born to Melvin and Ruby (Gatten) Reed. She was a 1967 graduate of Urbana High School and also received her Bachelor's Degree from Urbana University in education, becoming a teacher of elementary and middle school children. Patti married her husband of 52 years in 1968 and together, they raised three daughters, moved to multiple places up and down the East Coast before finally settling in North Carolina, and traveled the world with one another. She loved to visit Europe and had a special affinity for Paris and the Almafi Coast. She was also an avid sports fan and spent many days and nights not only watching her daughters participate in sports, but watching her beloved Yankees, football, golf, or tennis with her dogs by her side. Patti had a passion for animals, and spent her entire adult life surrounded by her dearly loved pets. She was known for her selflessness, her infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit by everyone who knew her. Patti was preceded in death by her parents, and her mother and father in law, Wallace and Alba Cotrell. She is survived by her husband, Phillip Cotrell of Salisbury, NC; three daughters, Stacey Cotrell of Port Richey, FL, Jennifer Cotrell of Lafayette, LA, and Abigail (Eric) Pittman of Kernersville, NC; her older sister, Sharon (John) Cromwell, of Urbana, OH; two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many extended family members and friends. A celebration of her life will be held on November 14, 2020 at the Cheetah Lounge, located at 211 Glen Ave, Urbana, OH, 43078. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society or to Blue Ridge Boxer Rescue (www.blueridgeboxerrescue.com/donation). Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Cotrell family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com

