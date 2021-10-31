journal-news logo
COSTELLO, Michael

COSTELLO, Michael P.

81 of Springfield, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was born in Springfield on September 12, 1940, the son of Frank C. and Bernice (Verschuur) Costello. He worked as a sales manager at O.S.M.I. for many years, was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Survivors include his wife, Janet S. (Haley); three

children and spouses, Michael E. (Clarissa) Costello, Colleen (Tom) Plaut and Daniel (Erin) Costello and eight grandchildren, Katie, Allison and Erin Costello, Alyssa, Sarah and Alex Plaut and Brady and Nate Costello. Private services will be held. Memorial donations may be made to your favorite

charity. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

