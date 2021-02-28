X

COSTELLO, JENNESS

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

COSTELLO (Weidauer), Jenness Nicole

Jenness Nicole (Weidauer) Costello, 27, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 5th from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where services will also be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

with livestreaming available through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. To leave condolences, view the memorial tribute video and read her complete obituary visit www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

