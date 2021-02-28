COSTELLO, JENNESS

COSTELLO (Weidauer), Jenness Nicole
Jenness Nicole (Weidauer) Costello, 27, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, March 5th from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where services will also be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
with livestreaming available through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page.
