COSBY, Cathy Marie



76, of Springfield went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Friday, April 29th, 2022, in her home. She was born May 11th, 1945, in Claiborne County, Tennessee, the daughter of James R. and Myrtle Marie Roy. Cathy graduated from Forge Ridge High School where she played basketball. She continued her basketball career attending Lincoln Memorial University where she studied nursing. She married her high school sweetheart in 1963 and moved to Springfield. Cathy loved being a homemaker and helping raise her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, hanging out clothes and sitting in the sunshine. She loved shopping at the country store as often as possible. Cathy was a lifelong member of Middle Urbana Missionary Baptist Church. Cathy is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart of 59 years, G. Willis Cosby; two beloved sons: Troy Cosby and Jimmy Cosby; her six grandchildren whom she adored: Seth (Jennifer) Cosby,



Rhonda (Jake) Kiessling, Addie Cosby, Alexis Yirak-Cosby, Raegan Cosby and Ryan Cosby; seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way; siblings: George (Gail) Roy and Jim (Beverly) Roy; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Mrytle Roy; siblings: Betty Swartout, Bonnie Jamison, Bobbie Bibb, Mack Roy and Mary Roy and her best friend, sister-in-law and shopping buddy, Essie Roark. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 5th at 12 noon at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with Pastor Clayton Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-12 on Thursday. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.



