CORRELL, Rebecca Ann

Age 89, of Somerville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at The Laurels of Middletown where she had resided for two years. She was born April 23, 1932, in Richmond, Virginia, and moved to Ohio in her early 20's. She was a mother and homemaker and loved spending time with her family and friends. Rebecca was a member of the Unity Baptist Church of Middletown, and was very active in her church. She also

enjoyed decorating her home and entertaining her family and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, William

Edward and Catherine Louise (Bledsoe) McKinney; her

husband, Billy Paul "Yak" Correll in 1996; and two brothers, William as a child and Edward. She is survived by two children, Debbie Kay Delph and Paul Richard (Tyra) Correll; four grandchildren, Heather, Andy, Peyton and Seth; one great-granddaughter, Haley; one great-great-grandson, Jax; one sister, Nancy Muncy; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B., Middletown, Ohio 45044 or Unity Baptist Church, 5960 Trenton-Franklin Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.herr-riggs.com


