CORRELL, Marion Lee

Age 78, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Alma Correll.

Lee attended Southern Illinois University, moving onto

Murray State University earning his undergraduate degree. Marion went on to earn his Master's in Agronomy from the University of Arkansas. He has been a strong, hard worker since he was 7 years old, starting out helping with the family farm. Lee would go on to become a mechanic, then working many years for Henwood Feed, and then onto Rodeffer

Construction. He loved his family and friends, loved the Lord, and will be deeply missed by all those he leaves behind.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lou Correll, nee. Metzger; children, Michelle (Curtis) Mears, Joseph (Andrea) Correll; grandchildren, Tobias Mears, Lucia Mears, Brody Correll,

Jeremiah Mears, Ada Correll; siblings, John Correll, Edward Correll, Mattie (Bruce) Correll Runyon, and numerous other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11 am, at the Brookville First United Methodist Church, 963 Salem St., Brookville, OH 45309. A

visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 am-11:00 am, leading into the services.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

