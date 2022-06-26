journal-news logo
X

CORPSTEIN, Bob

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CORPSTEIN, Robert

"Bob"

Robert "Bob" Corpstein, 83, of Kettering, OH, passed away on June 10, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother Marie (Klump) Corpstein and his sister Nikki Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary (Scherer) and his children Suzanne Stewart (Patrick), Catherine, and Robert (Tina Dudzinski); his grandchildren Lauren Eades (Joshua), James Stewart (fiancé Christina Cherry) and Ella Corpstein; his great-grandchildren Addyson and Olivia Eades. Bob was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and spent his life as a faithful caregiver to his family and those in need. There will be a funeral mass on July 7th at 11:00am at St. Francis of Assisi church in Centerville, Ohio, and a celebration luncheon immediately following in the church Friendship Hall.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
SHAFFER, LANDON
2
LOBO, Eric
3
MARTINDALE, Nancy
4
MOWRY, Wilbur
5
MORRIS, Lillian
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top