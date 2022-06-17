CORNETT, Nola M.



Age 92, formerly of Okeana, Ohio, passed away on June 14, 2022. She was born on August 5, 1929, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Lee and Eleanor (Schwenker) Kempf. Nola was a member of St. Aloysius Church and served as treasurer of the Catholic Order of Foresters for many years. She is



survived by three nieces;



Martha (Doug) Tillson, JR (Al) Bedel and Sandra (Bruce)



Stoker and step-granddaughter, Michelle Denny. She was



preceded in death by her first husband, Frederick "Don" Roof and her second husband, Michael Cornett. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH, on Tuesday, June 21 from 1:30 until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 PM with burial to follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park.



