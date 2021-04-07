CORNETT, David W.
David W. Cornett of Hamilton, beloved husband of Debbie Cornett. Loving father of 8. Cherished grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 2. Youngest brother of 13 with 3 surviving. David passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the age of 71 years. He retired from Miami
University as a grounds keeper. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 2:30pm at Hickory Flats Cemetery in St. Claire Township, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at
Funeral Home Information
Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton
3950 Pleasant
Hamilton, OH
45015
https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral