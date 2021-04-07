X

CORNETT, David

CORNETT, David W.

David W. Cornett of Hamilton, beloved husband of Debbie Cornett. Loving father of 8. Cherished grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of 2. Youngest brother of 13 with 3 surviving. David passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at the age of 71 years. He retired from Miami

University as a grounds keeper. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 2:30pm at Hickory Flats Cemetery in St. Claire Township, Ohio. Online condolences may be made at


Paul R. Young Funeral Homes-Hamilton

3950 Pleasant

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

