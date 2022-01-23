Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

CORLISS, MARY

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CORLISS, Mary E.

Mary E. Corliss, age 69, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Monday, January 17, 2022. She was born in

Hamilton, Ohio, on February 1, 1952, to Robert and Maria (Posco) Brock. Mary was a registered nurse for over 30 years at McCullough-Hyde Hospital. In 1977, she married the love of her life, Bill Corliss, in Lebanon, Ohio. Mary enjoyed cooking and traveling to Florida.

Mary is survived by her husband, George "Bill" Corliss; two brothers, Fred Brock and Robert (Cheryl) Brock; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by one son, Michael Paul Corliss; her parents; two brothers, Anthony "Tony" Brock and Edward Brock; and one sister,

Carol Forman.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday,

January 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Bishop David Robertson

officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.

Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
PRIM, Rita
3
POEHLMANN, Kelsi
4
MEYER, DENNIS
5
RICHARDS, BARBARA
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top