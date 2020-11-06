CORIELL, Richard Lee
82, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Otterbein in Lebanon. Born on May 20, 1938, in Portsmouth, OH, to Clarence and Irene (nee: Shively) Coriell.
Richard was a veteran of the United States Army, enjoyed
collecting and restoring antiques and old toy cars. He retired from Abington Steel in Brookeville where upon retirement, he was the Vice President. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Tom Coriell and Jerry Coriell and one sister, Wanda Lutz. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha (nee:
Powell) Coriell, one son, Jeffrey Coriell of Kettering, one daughter, Kelley (Kenneth) Rieman of West Chester and three grandchildren, Andrew Coriell, Sydney (Alex) Nance and
Kenneth (Victoria) Rieman. A service will be held at the
convenience of the family. Arrangements made by the
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH
45036
https://www.hoskinsfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral