CORIELL, Richard Lee



82, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Otterbein in Lebanon. Born on May 20, 1938, in Portsmouth, OH, to Clarence and Irene (nee: Shively) Coriell.



Richard was a veteran of the United States Army, enjoyed



collecting and restoring antiques and old toy cars. He retired from Abington Steel in Brookeville where upon retirement, he was the Vice President. Preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Tom Coriell and Jerry Coriell and one sister, Wanda Lutz. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha (nee:



Powell) Coriell, one son, Jeffrey Coriell of Kettering, one daughter, Kelley (Kenneth) Rieman of West Chester and three grandchildren, Andrew Coriell, Sydney (Alex) Nance and



Kenneth (Victoria) Rieman. A service will be held at the



convenience of the family. Arrangements made by the



Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.

