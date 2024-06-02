Cordrey, Dolores

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Cordrey (Metcalf), Dolores

1931 - 2024

A Celebration of Life



Saturday, June 8, 2024,

at 10:30 AM



Darrtown United

Methodist Church

4309 Walnut Street

Darrtown, Ohio 45056

Immediately following; there will be an interment service at the Darrtown Cemetery, where she and her late husband William B Cordrey, together, will be laid to rest.

Dolores passed away peacefully in the early morning of January 11, 2024, at home; with her daughters by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband William B. Cordrey, her mother and father, Bertha and Gordon Metcalf, her sister Marjorie Metcalf, three brothers Paul (Janet) Metcalf, Guy (Gloria) Metcalf, and Don (Janice) Metcalf.

Dolores is survived by her daughters, Loretta (Steve) Cole, Jacksonville, FL, Lois Cordrey, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Jennifer Landrum Cordrey, Marion, IN.

Also surviving are her 8 loving grandchildren, and 13 great grand children.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Banion, Florence
2
Evans, Joyce
3
Arnold, David
4
Brockman, Andrea
5
Chaffin, Ronald
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top