CORDIER, Barbara Esther Barbara Esther passed September 14, 2020, at St. Leonard of natural causes. She was born July 28, 1933, in Freeman, WV, and moved to Dayton in 1951 after graduating from Bramwell High School. Barbara worked at AT&T, was an LPN, NCR then hired at Delco Moraine where she worked as a Job Setter. She retired from Delco in 1990. Barbara and her late husband, Earl Cordier, were married in 1963. They were active members of the Xenia Old Timers Club for many years. Barbara was also preceded in death by her parents, Joseph C. and Verna Mae (Wiseman) Forlines, sisters, Edna Jo Heindl, Lena Schelcher, June Eaton, Marge Burks, Pat McAlpin, Dolly Forlines-Labriola-Murphy, Eleanor Dinsmore and brothers, Joe C., Don R., David J. and Burt F. Forlines. She is survived by her brother Larry Schelcher, stepdaughter, Jeanne Bouslog, step-grandsons, Tom, Timothy and John Bouslog and their families, devoted friend, Lori Baker as well as numerous friends, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Barb was the "fun aunt" and her family will miss her love and laughter. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 21, 2020, from 9-11 am at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. At 11 am we will process to Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City for a graveside service. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

