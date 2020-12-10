CORBIN-REYNOLDS, Dorothy Marie



Dorothy Marie (Bronston) Corbin-Reynolds, 79, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on December 3, 2020. Dorothy was born on September 2, 1941, to Virgil Marion and Ida Blanche Bronston. She was



a dedicated member of Trydestone, Missionary Baptist Church, Springfield, Ohio. She leaves to cherish her memory three; sons Edward Oliver Bronston Sr.; Carlton Lamont Corbin Sr., and Virgil Maron Corbin, thirty-three grandchildren and forty-four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, James Reynolds, and Samuel Corbin. Service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Trydestone Missionary Baptist Church 1710 Damascus Ave, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 12 noon until time of the service which will be at 2:00pm with Pastor Robert L. Hitchens Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

