Coppock, Harriet

age 88 of Dayton, Ohio passed into the loving arms of her Savior September 24, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Kentucky in 1935, but moved to Dayton for most of her adult life. She was a member of Salem Church of God for 60 years and taught preschool children in Sunday School for much of that time. She also worked at Elder Beerman for 35 years. Many lives have been touched by knowing Harriet. She is preceded in death by her husband, and is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 30th at Salem Church of God at 4:00 pm-6500 Southway Rd, Clayton, OH 45315.



