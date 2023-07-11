Copeland, Richard E "Dick"



Copeland, Richard E. "Dick", 77 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023. He was born in Springfield on November 29, 1945 the son of Bernard and Lillian (Wild) Copeland. Dick was a 1964 graduate of Catholic Central and a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He retired from the Springfield Fire Department in 1998 with 25 years of service and one of those years was awarded Paramedic of the year. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sharon A. (Donnelly); four children and spouses, Richard C. "Coley" (Kathy) Copeland, Cynthia M. (Tim) Rodman, Christopher R. Copeland and Lori E. (Christian) McIlwain; nine grandchildren, Nolan (fiancé, Claudia), Olivia (Sam), Brooke (Berlain), Jo, Connor, Savannah (Maria), Jessica, Carson and Charlotte; great granddaughter, Emery; brother, Michael Copeland; numerous nieces and nephews and longtime friends, Stan (Cynthia) Erter, Bob (Sue) Armentrout and Don Schneider. He was preceded in death by seven siblings, Peg, Bub, Bernie, Bob, Mary Ann, Dorothy and Tom. Dick will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious smile and laugh. He adored his family and made everyone feel seen, heard and valued. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Wednesday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with a Firefighter Turnout at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Bernard Church. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the National Autism Association, One Park Avenue, Suite 1, Portsmouth, Rhode Island 02871.



