Copeland, Rebecca Elaine "Becky"
Age 77 of Brookville, passed away on Saturday, December 30, 2023. She was born on June 13, 1946 to her parents, James & Esther Silliman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her older brother, Dick Silliman. Becky is survived by her son, Landon Copeland; two brothers, Joe and Lesley Silliman; and 4 grandchildren. She loved nature and gardening, and making people happy. A visitation will be held from 4-6pm on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Rogers Funeral Home New Lebanon. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH
45345
https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral