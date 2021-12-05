COPELAND, Kermit E.



Of Springboro, Ohio, age 103, passed away at 2:25 pm on Friday, November 26, 2021. Born on February 13, 1918, he was the last surviving of a family of seven children born to John and Lela Copeland of Clover Bend, Arkansas who preceded him in death. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife,



Isabelle Copeland, of 73 years. He is also survived by their daughter Marilyn Siebrasse and her husband Terry Siebrasse of Davidson, NC, and their daughter Michelle Kerlin of Sugar Creek Township, Ohio. Survivors also include grandchildren Jessica Siebrasse of Columbus, Ohio; Tyler Kerlin and his wife Sarah Kerlin of Kettering, Ohio; Logan Kerlin of Kettering, Ohio; step-grandchildren Terri Lynn Bulejski of Webster Groves, Missouri and Keri Siebrasse of Buford, Georgia; great-grandson Jacob Kerlin of Kettering, Ohio, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter Harper Kerlin. Mr. Copeland graduated from Hoxie High School in Hoxie, Arkansas in 1934 and afterward relocated to St. Louis, Missouri, where he was employed by the Kroger Company for 34 years. He served in the United States Army during World War II from 1942 to 1945 and received the Bronze Star for service in Central Europe during 1944 and 1945. He was a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and was again called into service during the Korean Conflict in 1950 and 1951, afterward returning to employment with the Kroger Company. He attended Washington University in St. Louis under the GI Bill taking evening classes while continuing to be employed by the Kroger Company. He was subsequently transferred by the Kroger Company to the Kansas City,



Cincinnati, and Dayton Divisions where he held various



management positions. After leaving the Kroger Company in 1971 he was employed by Goodwill Industries of the Miami Valley where he was Director of Retail Stores Operations. He retired in 1991. He was a long time member of the Church of Christ in Kettering. He was also an honorary life time member of the Dayton Kiwanis. Visitation Monday, December 13, 2021, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Dayton, OH 45429 from 9 am until time of service at 10 am. Matthew Allen of the Cornerstone Church of Christ in Kettering, OH, officiating. Entombment, will be in the mausoleum at Heritage Hills Memory Gardens located at 7370 State Route 48 in Springboro, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

