COPE, Mary O.



80, of Monroe, died January 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 21, 1941, to James and Mary Frasher. Mary loved her job at Middletown Regional Hospital/Atrium Medical Center where she spent 32 years. Mary is survived by her son, Benson "Bing" (Bendetta) Cope; grandchildren, Rachel (Alex) Hughes,



Stephanie Harper, Taylor Cope, Alec Cope, and Wesley Cope; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Aleah, William, Abbey and Riley; brother, Phil (Mary) Frasher; and sister-in-law, Sharon Frasher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years,



Benson "Bing" Cope I; parents; and brothers, James Frasher and Kenneth Frasher. Visitation will be Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding



Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Drive), Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 15, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Barry Clardy officiating. Burial will be at North Monroe Cemetery. Donations may be made to Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Liberty Township, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

