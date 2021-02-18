COOVER, David

COOVER, Jr.,



David Michael "Mike"



Age 73, of Vandalia, went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2021. He passed away with his loving family by his side. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, on September 12, 1947, the son of the late David and Mary Coover. He is survived by his beloved wife, Shari



(Stanley) Coover; his children, Aaron Coover, Jeff (Cheryl) Coover and Christiana Coover; grandchildren, Anna Coover and Aiden Coover; sister, Sharon (John) Buroker; and many other loving family and friends. Mike served his country proudly by serving in the United States Air Force. He retired from the United States Air Force and Booz Allen Hamilton, where he was a Project Manager. He was also a member of Sulphur Grove Methodist Church in Huber Heights for many years. Mike was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Sulphur Grove Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Rd., #6313, Dayton, OH 45424, the James Cancer Research, 460 W. 10th Ave.,



Columbus, OH 43210 or to The Leukemia & Lymphoma



Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018. A Celebration of Mike's life will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021, at 11:00 am at Sulphur Grove United



Methodist Church, 7505 Taylorsville Rd., Huber Heights, OH 45424. For those wishing to watch the services online, they will be available to be watched live on the Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church YouTube channel. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Highland Memorial Gardens, West Liberty, OH. To share a memory of Mike with the family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com