COOPERIDER, Robert James February 12, 1933 - October 5, 2020 Robert James Cooperider, 87, of Sylvania, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020. His wife and lifelong friend, Carolyn (Nies) Cooperider, whom he married in 2019, was by his side when he peacefully passed. Robert was born on February 12, 1933, in Columbus, Ohio, to Pearl J. and Hazel Marie (Walser) Cooperider. He graduated from Linden McKinley High School in 1951. He matriculated at The Ohio State University, joining the Army ROTC, graduating in 1955, earning a degree in business management. He served in the United States Army Reserve from 1955 to 1964, retiring as a Captain. Following graduation, he began a long career with the Ohio Bell System, Ameritech and AT&T, retiring as theDistrict Manager for Corporate Security in the early 1990's. In 1953, Robert married Molly (Benner) and they raised their two sons Todd J. and Jay Benner. His work carried them to Columbus, Zanesville, Kettering, Sylvania, and Brecksville, Ohio. Robert was a very faithful man and active member in the church council and choir of the various congregations in the communities in which he resided. After retirement, he moved back to Sylvania, allowing him to support and encourage the lives of his children and grandchildren in Ohio and Indiana. He was an active volunteer over the years with the Toledo Metroparks, ProMedica Flower Hospital, and Sylvania Community Services. Preceding Robert in death, in addition to his parents; brother, Donald Cooperider; wife of 65 years, Molly (Benner) Cooperider and son, Jay Benner Cooperider. Surviving Robert are his wife Carolyn (Nies) Cooperider; son Todd J. (Jennifer) Cooperider and daughter-in-law Karen (Frain) Cooperider; grandchildren Megan Frain (Jason) Wendholt, Daniel James Cooperider, Zane Benner (Rebecca) Cooperider, Jeffrey Sauer Cooperider and Lauren Alyssa Cooperider; great-grandchildren Edward Jay Cooperider and Jack Ryder Wendholt. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Five Lakes Church, 4765 McCord Road, Sylvania, Ohio 43560. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Robert Cooperider's name to a place that was meaningful to him, Lakeside. Donations in his memory can be mailed or given in person at 236 Walnut Ave., Lakeside, Ohio 43440. Gifts can also be given online at lakesideohio.com/today and over the phone by calling (419) 798-4461 ext. 246. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com.

