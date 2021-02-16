X

COOPER, Rosezella

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

COOPER, Rosezella Mae

Rosezella Mae Cooper, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Service will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs, Street, Springfield, Ohio. A walk-though visitation will be 11:00am until time of service which will be private due to COVID-19 at 12noon. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.