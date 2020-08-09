COOPER-PYTEL, Susan Marie Beloved wife of Norman L. Pytel; loving mother of Monroe Louis, Teagan Ruth, and the late Donovan Jerome; dear daughter of Ruth M. Cooper and the late George H. Cooper; cherished sister of Jim Cooper, Carol McCarthy, the late John Cooper, and the late Gus Cooper; aunt, niece, cousin and friend of many. Susan became another Guardian Angel on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Mass of the Angels on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00am at the Church of the Assumption, 9183 Broadview Road, Broadview Heights, Ohio 44147 (Please Meet At The Church). Facial coverings are required and social distancing applies. Burial will immediately follow at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield, Ohio. BUSCH FUNERAL and CREMATORY SERVICES. 440-842-7800. www.buschcares.com

