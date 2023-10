Cooper, Mary L.



Age 70, of Camden, OH, passed away October 23, 2023. Funeral at 12:00 Noon on Oct. 28, 2023 at First Southern Baptist Church, Camden, OH. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home

226 W. Main St

Eaton, OH

45320

https://www.gardfuneralhome.com