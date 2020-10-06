COOPER, Keith Eric On Monday, September 28, 2020, Keith Eric Cooper passed away in Hamilton at the age of 83. Keith was born on August 1, 1937, in Green Camp, Ohio, to the late Ivan Eugene Cooper and Ruby Chard Cooper. He graduated from LaRue High School in 1955. As a young man, he worked at Whirlpool Corporation in Marion, Ohio, and then joined the Army National Guard, where he was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. For six years, he was an Ohio State Patrolman in the Toledo area. He moved his family to Oxford in 1970 and remained in the Oxford/Hamilton area the rest of his life. For over 30 years, he worked as a claims adjuster for Cincinnati Insurance Company. He often literally worked around the clock to provide the very best service and support to those who had suffered losses great and small. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his beloved aunt, Madge Cooper Guthery, whom he looked after during her last years of life. He offered love, food, and shelter to many stray animals over the years, and most became his treasured companions once he gave them names. He also loved riding his Harley, working outside on his property, and spending time with his dear friend, Mary Flach. Keith is survived by his sons, Todd (Sandra) of Katy, Texas, and Sam (Lee) of Suffolk, Virginia; daughter Karla (Chris) of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother Michael (Rowena) Cooper of Galion, Ohio; nephews Jon (Tammy) Cooper, Jr. and Chris (Kristin) Cooper, niece Cheryl (John) Alles, eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, a niece and nephew, and his precious granddaughter, Claire. The family will mourn privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Keith's memory can be made to Open Door Food Pantry, 800 South Front Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 (opendoorfoodpantry.org) or to an animal shelter.

