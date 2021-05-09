X

COOPER, James

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

COOPER, James A.

76, of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Atrium Medical

Center. He was born in Middletown on September 14, 1944, to parents, James Coleman and Alma (Fugate) Cooper. Jim had worked as a welder for General Motors for over 30 years. He had proudly served in the

National Guard. Mr. Cooper is survived by his sons, James Todd Cooper and Jonathan Gregory (Cori) Cooper; sisters, Carol Brewer, Judy Lowe and Karen Byrum; and grandchildren, James Bartlett Cooper, Ethan Cooper and Andrew Cooper. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice (Hackney) Cooper; parents; and sisters,

Barbara and Brenda. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 10:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Masks and social distancing are required for all who

attend. Inurnment will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

