COOPER, James

Dr. James Robert Cooper, 76 of Ames, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Green Hills Health Care Center in Ames.



James was born April 1, 1946, in Ames, Iowa, the son of Robert Eugene and Gertrude "Maxine" (Swenson) Cooper. He attended Milford High School until 10th grade and graduated from Nevada High School in 1963. He was united in marriage to Donna Lynne Ambrose on November 25, 1967, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Nevada. In 1970, James earned his DVM from Iowa State University. In 1975, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving until his honorable discharge in 1995. James earned his Master of Science from Texas A&M in 1977 and Master of Public Administration from Pepperdine University in 1978. In 1985, James earned a PhD in pharmacology from Chicago Medical School.



James enjoyed hunting deer and ducks and spending time fishing. He also enjoyed archery and was on the Air Force Pistol Team at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



James is survived by his wife, Donna of Ames; his children, Dan (Susan) Cooper of Acton, MA, Mike (Susan) Cooper of Hoffman Estates, IL, and Mollie (James) Venglar of Fort Myers, FL; his grandchildren, Mackenzie, Collin, Ben and Simon Cooper and Emily Venglar; and his sisters, Sydney Hartman of Story City and Monica (Darren) Winkowitsch of Cedar Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Patricia Cooper (in infancy).



Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church (1110 11th Street) in Nevada with Father Rick Dagit officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the mass. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Nevada.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Iowa State University Foundation – Vet Med Diagnostic Lab or the Green Hills Residence Association Employee Appreciation Fund in memory of James.



