COOK, Ruth Lee



Age 81, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com;



virtual streaming link available.

