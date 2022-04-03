CONWAY, Jean A. "Toni"



Age 95, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Joseph & Mary (Schaligga) Folisi on March 16, 1927, in Caronia, Italy. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas G. Conway; sister Mary Saracson; brother Russell Folisi. Toni is survived by her beloved children Thomas G. (Kay) Conway Jr., Paul D. Conway, & Kathleen L. (Dan) Holbrook; grandchildren Danielle (Josh) Roberts, Kristin (Robert) Walls, Jessie (Luis) Conalis, Jamie Craft, Amanda Conway, Jacqueline (Ben) Bebenroth, & Keri (Dan) Druso; great-grandchildren Hudson Roberts, Emerson Roberts, Arden Roberts, Larkin Walls, Quinn Walls, Ben Bebenroth Jr., Syndey Bebenroth, Evan Drusco, Owen Drusco, & Elizabeth Drusco. Toni was a loving mother, grandmother, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Toni was a charter member of the Valley View Presbyterian Church, now the Northminster Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the Young Woman's Mission, past president of the Springfield Kiwaniannes Club, 60 year member of the Neil Order of the Eastern Star, Red Hat Society, & the Shrine Widows. After many years of faithful service, she retired from Huntington Bank. While Toni was very busy, she enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with her family. Friends & family may call on Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 11AM to 12PM at the RICHARDS, RAFF, & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio, where services will be held at 12PM with Chaplain Andrew D. Clark officiating. Inurnment to follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be left at



