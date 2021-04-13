CONRAD, Joan Logan
Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Carriage Inn
Nursing Home. Joan was born in Lexington, KY, and graduated from Douglass High School. Preceded in death by her
husband, Charles Conrad;
parents, William and Emma
Logan; 3 sisters, and 3 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Carlysa Miller; grandchildren, Tyshawn Clay,
Joanna, Charles and Dolly Miller; sisters, Betty Lillard, Peggy Russell, Anna Logan, Frances Thomas, Diane Logan; brother, William Logan; many other family and friends. Walk-through visitation 10:30 am-12:30 pm Wednesday, April 14, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral