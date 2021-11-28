CONOVER, Ruthanne



Ruthanne Conover, 77, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021. She was born April 11, 1944, in Meigs County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herald and



Francis Hayman. Survivors



include husband, Gerald



Conover, son, Scott Alspach, brother, Lawrence Hayman, as well as grand and great-grandchildren.



Ruthanne lived to please the Lord and draw others close to Him. She faithfully served her church and community and enjoyed crafting, gardening, and being with family and friends. Those who loved her praise God for her and will hold a celebration of life Saturday,



December 4, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. with memorial service at 4:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street in Springboro.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the Conover



family.



