CONNORS, Nicole

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CONNORS, Nicole Denise

Age 52, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Walk-through visitation 9am-12 noon Thursday, October 27, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required). Live stream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

