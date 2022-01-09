CONNOLLY, Roger L.



74, of Dayton, passed away January 6, 2022, in Hospice of Dayton, He was born December 21, 1947, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the son of Clyde and Hazel Victoria Connolly. Mr. Conolly proudly served is County in the United States Marine Corp. He was a member of the Eagles, the Union Club and a life time member of the Am Vets. Mr. Connolly retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a civilian employee. Survivors include his loving wife; Rita (Winter) Connolly, two children; Brenda (Dan) Guyton and Rusty Connolly, two stepchildren; Christopher (Julie) Harness and Allen F. Smith, grandchildren; Eric, Amanda, Charlotte and Cheyenne Connolly, Austin, Tyler and Jillian Harness, great grandchildren; Sterling and Heaven, siblings; Clyde (Grace) Connolly and Barbara Carpenter and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his former wife; Linda Connolly, a sister; Beulah Walker and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in the Lawrenceville Church of God with Pastor Alan Cain officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial with, Military Honors, will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



