CONNOLLY, Karen

CONNOLLY (Werner),
Karen
August 11, 2021, age 71. Karen will be dearly missed by her
loving partner Lyndon Lattie, daughter Chrissi Alessi (Phil), three grandchildren Preston Philip, Emerson Eileen, Eden
Cecelia, brother David (Susan) Werner and Andy (Toni)
Werner, sister Florence Foster, and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends
Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 10 am until the time of Service at 1:00 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), Royal Oak, MI 48073, (248) 549-0500. Followed by funeral
procession and Rite of Committal at Greenwood Cemetery, Birmingham, MI 48009. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Karen's name to ASPCA (aspca.org). View
obituary and sign tribute wall at
Funeral Home Information
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Ave
Royal Oak, MI
48073
https://www.desmondfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral